GHMC polls: Will free Hyderabad from 'Nizam culture', says Amit Shah

"When I take action, they create a ruckus in Parliament. Have you not seen how loud he cries? Tell them to give in writing that Bangladeshis and Rohingyas have to be evicted. I will do it. Only talking of it during the election is not sufficient. When the matter of evicting them is discussed in Parliament, who takes their side? The people of this country know it. People have seen it on live TV," Shah said in response to Owaisi's remark "If there're illegal Rohingyas here, what is the Home Minister doing?'