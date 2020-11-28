GHMC polls: Yogi Adityanath pitches for renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar

"Huge development has been done by Modi government in the last 6 years. Toilets were given to the poor for free. Three crores poor people were given free homes, eight crore people were given free LPG cylinders. During coronavirus lockdown, the Modi government provided free ration to the poor. We are here to seek your votes for development. The BJP has been firmly present among you through its election manifesto. For the formation of a good Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, we have to come forward to make BJP victorious by an overwhelming majority here," he added.