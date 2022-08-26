Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Friday expressed dismay and a "sense of betrayal" over Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from the party, and said quitting strengthens the policies, systems and people that made them write the "letter of reform." Dikshit, a former party MP, was part of the G23 leaders who had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 for an organisational overhaul and reforms, saying it was a “banner of reform and not a banner of revolt. When I read your letter of resignation, it gave me a sense of dismay and unfortunately, then a sense of betrayal."

