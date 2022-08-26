Ghulam Nabi Azad ‘will not join BJP’, form his party in Jammu and Kashmir 'soon'2 min read . 26 Aug 2022
- Azad, who is in the national capital, said he would be visiting Jammu and Kashmir soon to meet his supporters and people there
NEW DELHI :Senior political leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday, 26 August, quit the Indian National Congress. The former Congress leader said that he will visit Jammu and Kashmir ‘soon’ to form his own party. Azad also denied any plans of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
NEW DELHI :Senior political leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday, 26 August, quit the Indian National Congress. The former Congress leader said that he will visit Jammu and Kashmir ‘soon’ to form his own party. Azad also denied any plans of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Azad, who is in the national capital, said he would be visiting Jammu and Kashmir soon to meet his supporters and people there.
Azad, who is in the national capital, said he would be visiting Jammu and Kashmir soon to meet his supporters and people there.
"I will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir soon," he told TV channels after sending his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.
"I will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir soon," he told TV channels after sending his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.
"I will be setting up my outfit in Jammu and Kashmir soon. I will not be joining the BJP," he said.
"I will be setting up my outfit in Jammu and Kashmir soon. I will not be joining the BJP," he said.
In his five-page resignation letter, Azad has also stated he and his colleagues will persevere to perpetuate the ideals they dedicated their entire adult lives for outside the formal fold of the Congress.
In his five-page resignation letter, Azad has also stated he and his colleagues will persevere to perpetuate the ideals they dedicated their entire adult lives for outside the formal fold of the Congress.
In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “Unfortunately after the entry of Shri Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January, 2013 when he was appointed as vice president by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him."
In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “Unfortunately after the entry of Shri Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January, 2013 when he was appointed as vice president by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him."
“All senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party," Ghulam Nabi Azad said in the letter.
“All senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party," Ghulam Nabi Azad said in the letter.
Azad ended his five-decade association with the Congress, terming the party comprehensively destroyed and lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" its entire consultative mechanism.
Azad ended his five-decade association with the Congress, terming the party comprehensively destroyed and lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" its entire consultative mechanism.
The Congress, dealing with the fallout of a series of high-profile exits, including that of Kapil Sibal and Ashwani Kumar, attempted to deflect the latest blow by alleging that Azad's DNA had been "Modi-fied" and linking his resignation to the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure.
The Congress, dealing with the fallout of a series of high-profile exits, including that of Kapil Sibal and Ashwani Kumar, attempted to deflect the latest blow by alleging that Azad's DNA had been "Modi-fied" and linking his resignation to the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure.
GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani and Choudhary Mohd Akram, too, have resigned from the primary membership of the Congress "in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad". The development happened hours after Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party.
GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani and Choudhary Mohd Akram, too, have resigned from the primary membership of the Congress "in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad". The development happened hours after Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party.