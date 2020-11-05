Give BJP a chance to fulfil the dream of 'Shonar Bangla': Amit Shah tells Bengal

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah , who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal from 5 November, said on Thursday that he can sense massive public anger against the Mamata Banerjee government in the state and the death knell of her regime has been sounded.

Shah appealed to the people to give the BJP a chance to form the next government in the state to fulfil the dream of "Shonar Bangla".

"Since last night, I am in West Bengal and can sense the massive public anger against the Mamata Banerjee government. On the other side, I can sense a hope among the masses that a change can be ushered in the state only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," news agency PTI quoted Shah as saying.

The senior BJP leader also hit out at the Trinamool Congress government over the "killings" of party members.

"From the kind of attack and atrocities that are being perpetrated on BJP workers, I can sense that the death knell of the Mamata Banerjee government has been sounded," he said.

"I am confident that we will form the next government in Bengal with a two-third majority," he added.

Shah assailed the West Bengal government, saying that benefits of over 80 central schemes, including PM-Kisan and Ayushman Bharat, could not be reached to the poor in the state.

"The Mamata Banerjee government is not allowing the benefits of central schemes to reach the poor. More than 80 central schemes for the poor, tribals and the backward communities are not being permitted by the state," he claimed.

"Mamata-didi is under a false impression that by not allowing the central schemes, she would be able to stop the BJP in the state. I want to tell her that if she allows these schemes then the poor people might even think about her," he said.

Shah arrives in Bengal to take stock of BJP

Shah, who arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday night to take stock of the party's organisation ahead of the 2021 assembly polls, noted that West Bengal is a border state and the security of the state and the country is interlinked.

Accompanied by state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, the party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, national vice-president Mukul Roy, Shah is on a day-long visit to the Bankura district.

He is scheduled to hold organisational meetings in the district and also meet representatives of various communities and social groups. Shah will also have lunch at the house of a tribal family in the district.

Bankura, dominated by tribal and backward communities, is one of the several districts where BJP had made deep inroads in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It bagged both the parliamentary seats in the district.

With agency inputs

