Global air travel is disrupted by Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since then, aircraft have been able to fly the distance directly, and the route has become a critical part of the global flow of trade and passengers between Asia and both Europe and the U.S. The route has provided a steady stream of revenue for Russian authorities, who charge fees for the use of the airspace and control access tightly. Almost 195,000 commercial flights passed through Russia’s airspace in 2021, according to the country’s federal air transportation agency. As with most routes, traffic has been reduced during Covid-19 travel bans. Before the pandemic, that number reached 301,000.