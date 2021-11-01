Global Covid-19 death toll tops five million

A new, incremental uptake in vaccinations has helped drive the decline, as has growing immunity in the population and the return of some Covid-19 protocols in parts of the country. Nearly 58% of Americans are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. could further bolster its defenses as younger children begin to get vaccinated in the weeks ahead. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE vaccine for some 28 million children ages 5 through 11. Shots could be available to children this coming week after a review by the CDC.