Global population is about to hit 8 billion—and some argue it is near its peak
Demographers’ forecasts vary and are based on assumptions such as how well-educated and healthy people will be, especially women
Later this year—any day now really—the global population is projected to cross eight billion people. The United Nations recently pegged the date as Nov. 15, but we don’t know with any exact precision.
Since the 1960s, when the global number of people first hit three billion, it has taken a bit over a decade to cross each new billion-person milestone, and so it might seem natural to assume that nine billion humans and then 10 billion are, inexorably, just around the corner. That is exactly what the latest population projections from the U.N. and the U.S. Census Bureau have calculated.
But as we cross eight billion people, it is worth considering that the world might never make it to 10 billion, or even nine billion, and that the world’s major demographic problems won’t stem from the growing masses but from shrinking countries, aging populations and dwindling workforces.
We aren’t talking about meteor strikes, alien invasions or apocalyptic scenarios (though, of course, that could do it, too) but rather straightforward demographic projections that conclude that birthrates have been falling so rapidly around the world that we could potentially reach the peak of human population in less than a generation.
The U.N.’s projections are the best known. But an alternate set of projections has been gaining attention in recent years, spearheaded by the demographer Wolfgang Lutz, under the auspices of the Wittgenstein Centre for Demography and Global Human Capital at the University of Vienna, of which Mr. Lutz is founding director.
These forecasts project the population peak is closer and lower. A look at the assumptions behind the forecasts shows they are hardly implausible.
“There’s two big questions," Mr. Lutz explains, that determine whether his forecasts or the U.N.’s end up closer to the mark. “First, how rapidly fertility will decline in Africa…. The other question is China, and countries with very low fertility, if they will recover and how fast they will recover."
The U.N. projects population using historical trends for each country, and calculating how other countries in similar conditions fared in the past.
Lyman Stone, the director of research for the population consulting firm Demographic Intelligence, compares this methodology to technical analysis in stocks, a method of looking for historical patterns and predicting if they are likely to recur.
The Wittgenstein forecasts, by contrast, look not only at historical patterns, but attempt to ask why birthrates rise and fall. A big factor, not formally included in the U.N.’s models, is education levels. Put simply: As people, especially women, have greater opportunities to pursue education, they have smaller families. (U.N. demographer Vladimíra Kantorová said the U.N.’s approach implicitly accounts for development, urbanization, women’s education and contraceptive use since it relies on historical data from countries that underwent similar transitions.)
The U.N. projects Africa’s population will grow from 1.3 billion today to 3.9 billion by century’s end.
Once education is accounted for, Wittgenstein’s baseline scenario projects Africa’s population will rise to 2.9 billion during that time period. In another scenario from Wittgenstein, which it calls the “rapid development" scenario, the population of Africa will only reach 1.7 billion by century’s end.
Wittgenstein’s phrase “rapid development" is revealing: This isn’t a forecast of doom and decline, but rather one in which health and education simply improve, a world with better human well-being, lower mortality, and medium levels of immigration.
This optimism isn’t so misplaced, says Danny Dorling, a professor of geography at the University of Oxford. He has written a series of papers and books that have questioned if the U.N.’s forecasts will come to pass. His most recent is an optimistic tome: “Slowdown: The End of the Great Acceleration―and Why It’s Good for the Planet, the Economy, and Our Lives."
“In general, health is improving rapidly, education provision is improving dramatically, housing quality is rising," he said.
The other area where the U.N.’s forecasts differ is the question of rebounding fertility.
The U.N. projects that fertility rates between 2022 and 2030 will climb in 50 countries (as well as 14 territories and dependencies). The biggest of these is China, where the U.N. expects fertility rates to slowly climb for most of the remainder of this century.
Ms. Kantorová of the U.N. said predictions of fertility rebounds are based on trends from countries that have experienced a similar pattern. (Western Europe, for example, saw fertility rates climb after the mid-1990s, though they have been falling again slowly in recent years.)
Could this be too optimistic? China has struggled to reverse the legacy of its one-child policy.
By contrast, Dr. Lutz has proposed the “low-fertility trap hypothesis," in which countries that see fertility drop below 1.5 children per woman have great difficulty rebounding, perhaps because one-child families become an accepted and desired norm for people who grew up that way. How likely is China to see a sustained rebound when nearby Japan has seen fertility steady at 1.3 or 1.4 children for a generation, or South Korea, which has recently slid to just 0.8?
Two years of global pandemic don’t seem to be bringing about a baby boom either, notes Dr. Lutz, despite “all these articles and speculations about what happens if people have to be at home." In fact, the effect has been “quite the opposite, quite significant declines because people got worried. When you’re worried about the future you don’t have children, you wait," he said.
(There are interesting debates over how big the U.S. will be in the future, too, but it isn’t a huge driver of differences in global forecasts.)
Put it together and the U.N. sees global population topping 10 billion in the late 2050s; Wittgenstein’s baseline scenario has a peak of 9.67 billion in 2070, followed by slow decline. Wittgenstein’s rapid-development scenario has the global population topping out at 8.7 billion in 2050.
“All these groups make different but respectable choices about forecasting," said Mr. Stone. “I’d love to say there’s a straightforward way to resolve that. The reality is reasonable assumptions can lead to very different places."
Policy makers would do well to be humble in assuming endless growth in the human population. It is only one possible future for which the world must be prepared.
“The total population, in the end, is a meaningless number," said Mr. Lutz. “ It depends what these people are able to do, what their skills are, whether they have enough to eat."