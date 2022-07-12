Global tax talks hit another delay6 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 06:53 PM IST
Negotiators fear that holdup could sink proposals, which will need approval from a divided US Congress
The most significant changes to global tax rules in a century will take longer than planned, negotiators said Monday, as they struggle to reach a formal agreement on how countries with large consumer markets could collect more corporate tax revenue.