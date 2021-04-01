'Go to your nearest vaccination centre and get the vaccine': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa appeals to people1 min read . 11:50 AM IST
Karnataka reported 4,225 fresh cases including 26 deaths on Wednesday
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Karnataka reported 4,225 fresh cases including 26 deaths on Wednesday
Bengaluru: As the state geared up to vaccinate everyone above 45 years of age from today, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar appealed to the eligible people to get the vaccine.
Bengaluru: As the state geared up to vaccinate everyone above 45 years of age from today, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar appealed to the eligible people to get the vaccine.
Cautioning people not to underestimate the danger posed by Covid, Yediyurappa tweeted, "Our protective cover is the vaccine against corona. Everyone over the age of 45 can get the vaccine today. Go to your nearest vaccination centre and get the vaccine. Together we can defeat coronavirus."
Cautioning people not to underestimate the danger posed by Covid, Yediyurappa tweeted, "Our protective cover is the vaccine against corona. Everyone over the age of 45 can get the vaccine today. Go to your nearest vaccination centre and get the vaccine. Together we can defeat coronavirus."
Also Read | Inside Mumbai’s new extortion economy
Health Minister Sudhakar too tweeted, "As we begin vaccinating all citizens aged above 45 years from today, 5,500 vaccination sites will be operational across the state including 650 private and 4,850 government facilities."
The Karnataka Health Minister also added that 1.5 lakh doses of vaccine are supplied to BBMP which is distributed to about 600 sites across Bengaluru.
Karnataka reported 4,225 fresh cases including 26 deaths on a single day on Wednesday.
The third phase of Covid-19 vaccination for all above 45 years began across the country today. According to the health ministry, advance appointments for vaccination can be booked through http://cowin.gov.in, or one can visit their nearest vaccination centre after 3 pm and get on-site registration done.
The country has been witnessing a second wave of Covid-19 infections, with over 72,000 new coronavirus cases and 459 related deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The Centre has warned that the situation is going from "bad to worse" and urged states to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage of those above the age of 45 years in surge districts within the next two weeks.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.