Goa airport: CM Pramod Sawant inaugurates Automatic Tray Retrieval Systems

File photo. The British tourists checking in for the special flight at Goa airport. (Twitter/@aaigoaairport)
1 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2020, 06:11 AM IST ANI

  • 'We have to find out new techniques post covid and we want to act accordingly,' Pramod Sawant said
  • Goa airport director Gagan Malik said the output of the passenger movement at security checkpoints will increase by three times with these machines

Panaji: Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Wednesday inaugurated Automatic Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRS) at Goa Airport.

"I congratulate the director and his staff for installing this new ATRS. It will be beneficial for travellers. We have to find out new techniques post COVID and we want to act accordingly," Sawant told ANI.

He also spoke about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after six months. I told him about the COVID-19 situation in Goa. I also informed him about the benefits received by locals from Atmanirbhar Bharat package. I also talked about mining in the state with the Prime Minister. I also met the Mining Minister over the issue. There will be another meeting," he said.

Goa airport director Gagan Malik said the output of the passenger movement at security checkpoints will increase by three times with these machines.

"Through this machine, we can clear 400-600 passengers per hour. This is an important step by the airport authority for passenger facilitation. In domestic, we are putting four such machines and one in international for the time being. Later, we will increase it as per the demand. There is minimum contact and output has increased. The cost of one machine is 2 crores," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

