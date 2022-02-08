The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto for the upcoming Goa assembly elections has made 22 promises, including keeping the state duties stable for three years on petrol and diesel.

The party has also stated promised three free gas cylinders to every household in a year, housing for all.

It also stated that funds will be given to every gram panchayat and municipality to boost infrastructure and improve ease of living, making Goa the “perfect tourism destination, a football destination", among others.

The party said that to incorporate grassroots suggestions in the 'people-centric' manifesto, Sankalp boxes were sent across the state where people submitted their feedback and expectations.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on 14 February. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

