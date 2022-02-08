OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  Goa assembly polls: Petrol, diesel and gas cylinders in BJP's manifesto
Listen to this article

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto for the upcoming Goa assembly elections has made 22 promises, including keeping the state duties stable for three years on petrol and diesel. 

The party has also stated promised three free gas cylinders to every household in a year, housing for all. 

It also stated that funds will be given to every gram panchayat and municipality to boost infrastructure and improve ease of living, making Goa the “perfect tourism destination, a football destination", among others.

The party said that to incorporate grassroots suggestions in the 'people-centric' manifesto, Sankalp boxes were sent across the state where people submitted their feedback and expectations.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on 14 February. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout