Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  Goa assembly polls: Petrol, diesel and gas cylinders in BJP's manifesto

Goa assembly polls: Petrol, diesel and gas cylinders in BJP's manifesto

The manifesto was released by Union minister Nitin Gadkari 
1 min read . 03:31 PM IST Livemint

Goa will go to the assembly polls on 14 February. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto for the upcoming Goa assembly elections has made 22 promises, including keeping the state duties stable for three years on petrol and diesel. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto for the upcoming Goa assembly elections has made 22 promises, including keeping the state duties stable for three years on petrol and diesel. 

The party has also stated promised three free gas cylinders to every household in a year, housing for all. 

The party has also stated promised three free gas cylinders to every household in a year, housing for all. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

It also stated that funds will be given to every gram panchayat and municipality to boost infrastructure and improve ease of living, making Goa the “perfect tourism destination, a football destination", among others.

The party said that to incorporate grassroots suggestions in the 'people-centric' manifesto, Sankalp boxes were sent across the state where people submitted their feedback and expectations.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on 14 February. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!