Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tests Covid-19 positive

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tests Covid-19 positive1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2020, 11:21 AM IST
- Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has tested positive for the novel coronavirus
- He is asymptomatic and under home isolation
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 47-year-old Swant said that he is asymptomatic and under home isolation. "I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home," Goa Chief Minister tweeted.
He has urged the people who recently came in his contact to get themselves tested for Covid-19.
"Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions," the tweet read.
Meanwhile, Goa on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike with 588 people testing positive for coronavirus, taking the state's COVID-19 count to 18,006, while two deaths took the toll to 194, an official said.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 18,006, new cases 588, deaths 194, discharged 13,850, active cases 3,962, samples tested till date 2,02,730.
