Goa CM Pramod Sawant allocates portfolios; retains Home, Finance Ministry

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sawant will hold the charge of Home, Finance, Personnel, Vigilance, and Official languages departments in the state.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Vishwajit Rane, who had unsuccessfully lobbied for the CM's post, has been given crucial Health and Town and Country Planning Portfolios along with Urban Development, Women and Child, and Forest departments.
Mauvin Godinho has been allotted Transport, Industries, Panchayat and Protocol portfolios.
Ravi Naik has been given Agriculture, Handicrafts, and Civil Supplies portfolios.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The crucial Public Works Department portfolio has been allotted to Nilesh Cabral along with Legislative Affairs, Environment and Law and Judiciary portfolios.
Subhash Shirodkar has been allotted Water Resources Department, Co-operation and Provedoria portfolios while Rohan Khaunte is given Tourism, Information and Technology and Printing and Stationary departments.