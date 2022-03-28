Pramod Sawant will be sworn as the Chief Minister of Goa for the second term today after BJP secured 20 seats in the 40 member Goa Assembly in the recently concluded elections. Pramod Sawant who is three-time MLA from the state will become CM after BJP won 20 seats, one short of the majority in the 40-member House. Three independent MLAs and two legislators of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) have extended support to the BJP.
Pramod Sawant will be sworn as the Chief Minister of Goa for the second term today after BJP secured 20 seats in the 40 member Goa Assembly in the recently concluded elections. Pramod Sawant who is three-time MLA from the state will become CM after BJP won 20 seats, one short of the majority in the 40-member House. Three independent MLAs and two legislators of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) have extended support to the BJP.
The ceremony will take place at 11am in Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium near here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others.
The ceremony will take place at 11am in Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium near here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "We have sent invitations to all Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, top designated industrialists and missionaries. It is an open program. I will meet the public soon. Preparations are underway for the event."
Sawant (48) is an MLA from Sankhalim in North Goa. He was elected Speaker of the Legislative Assembly when the BJP formed its government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar in 2017. He was sworn-in as the chief minister for the first time in March 2019 after Parrikar's death. Sawant, an Ayurveda medical practitioner, was at the helm when the coastal state faced the COVID-19 pandemic along with other parts of the country.
Meanwhile, Goa Traffic Police has issued fresh guidelines ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Goa Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant on Monday.
The traffic movement is restricted from NIO Circle, Dona Paula to GMC Bambolim from 10.00 am to 11.00 am and from 12 noon to 12.30 pm due to visit of VVIPs.
Goa Police, in a press note, informed today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Goa on March 28 to attend the swearing in ceremony function at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, Taleigao.
In view of the same, traffic arrangements have been made. The buses coming for the function shall take the road via GMC junction to take the Goa University road to come upto the parking lot in the open space adjacent to the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium for parking of buses.
To avoid inconvenience on the route of VVIP, the buses coming for the swearing in function from South Goa shall take route via Borim Banastari Merces Junction Ponda GMC Junction for parking in the parking lot adjacent to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, the official release said.
During the visit of the VVIPs at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, for security reasons, the movement of vehicular traffic will be restricted on the route from NIO Circle, Dona Paula to GMC Bambolim from 10.00 am to 11.00 am and from noon to 12.30 pm, the police informed.
The State Police added that the motorists are requested not to park their vehicles on the route of VVIP, plan their journey well in advance and to take alternate route for their onward journey and to co-operate with Traffic Police to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the visit of the Prime Minister.
*With inputs from agencies