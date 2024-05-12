Active Stocks
Fri May 10 2024 15:59:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.35 0.22%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 433.20 1.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.35 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,437.60 -0.74%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,046.85 1.62%
Business News/ Politics / News/  'God brought me out of jail to...’: Arvind Kejriwal holds massive roadshow in Delhi | 10 things he said
BackBack

'God brought me out of jail to...’: Arvind Kejriwal holds massive roadshow in Delhi | 10 things he said

Livemint

Arvind Kejriwal stepped out of Tihar jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail to campaign in Lok Sabha elections 2024

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a road show for Lok Sabha elections (PTI)Premium
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a road show for Lok Sabha elections (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday held his second roadshow in New Delhi after coming out of jail and sharpened his attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While addressing the residents of the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal said, "God has brought him out of jail to defeat BJP."

Arvind Kejriwal stepped out of Tihar jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail to campaign in Lok Sabha elections 2024. The apex court laid out strict conditions for Arvind Kejriwal's bail and cleared that the Delhi CM will have to surrender before Tihar jail authorities on June 2. 

Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow: 10 things he said

1. Arvind Kejriwal held his second mega roadshow in Delhi with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The Sunday roadshow was conducted in West Delhi's Moti Nagar in support of the party's candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Somnath Bharti.

2. Amid supporting chants from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, Arvind Kejriwal mentioned that he will not go back to jail after 20 days. 

3. "These people are saying I will have to go back to jail after 20 days," he said while addressing his supporters, who responded with 'nahi jayenge, nahi jayenge' chants. 

4. "If you press the jhaadu button the maximum, I will not have to go back to jail. You have the power," Arvind Kejriwal added. 

5. Addressing his supporters in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal said that he was sent to jail because he worked for the people of Delhi. 

6. In a sharp dig at the BJP, the Delhi CM said that the saffron party wants to stop the work done for the people of Delhi.

7. "If I went back to jail, the BJP would stop your work, free electricity, degrade schools and shut down hospitals and Mohalla Clinics," he charged.

8. While praising AAP's New Delhi candidate, Arvind Kejriwal mentioned that Somnath Bharti is a hardworking person who remains available for the people of Delhi even during odd hours. 

9. Attacking the BJP for misusing central agencies for political purposes, Arvind Kejriwal mentioned that he was deprived of insulin injections in jail for 15 days. 

10. He said that God had brought him out of jail to defeat the BJP. "There is a dictatorship in the country. We have to end this dictatorship," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 12 May 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue