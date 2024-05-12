'God brought me out of jail to...’: Arvind Kejriwal holds massive roadshow in Delhi | 10 things he said
Arvind Kejriwal stepped out of Tihar jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail to campaign in Lok Sabha elections 2024
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday held his second roadshow in New Delhi after coming out of jail and sharpened his attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While addressing the residents of the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal said, "God has brought him out of jail to defeat BJP."