Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday held his second roadshow in New Delhi after coming out of jail and sharpened his attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While addressing the residents of the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal said, "God has brought him out of jail to defeat BJP."

Arvind Kejriwal stepped out of Tihar jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail to campaign in Lok Sabha elections 2024. The apex court laid out strict conditions for Arvind Kejriwal's bail and cleared that the Delhi CM will have to surrender before Tihar jail authorities on June 2.

Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow: 10 things he said 1. Arvind Kejriwal held his second mega roadshow in Delhi with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The Sunday roadshow was conducted in West Delhi's Moti Nagar in support of the party's candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Somnath Bharti.

2. Amid supporting chants from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, Arvind Kejriwal mentioned that he will not go back to jail after 20 days.

3. "These people are saying I will have to go back to jail after 20 days," he said while addressing his supporters, who responded with 'nahi jayenge, nahi jayenge' chants.

4. "If you press the jhaadu button the maximum, I will not have to go back to jail. You have the power," Arvind Kejriwal added.

5. Addressing his supporters in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal said that he was sent to jail because he worked for the people of Delhi.

6. In a sharp dig at the BJP, the Delhi CM said that the saffron party wants to stop the work done for the people of Delhi.

7. "If I went back to jail, the BJP would stop your work, free electricity, degrade schools and shut down hospitals and Mohalla Clinics," he charged.

8. While praising AAP's New Delhi candidate, Arvind Kejriwal mentioned that Somnath Bharti is a hardworking person who remains available for the people of Delhi even during odd hours.

9. Attacking the BJP for misusing central agencies for political purposes, Arvind Kejriwal mentioned that he was deprived of insulin injections in jail for 15 days.

10. He said that God had brought him out of jail to defeat the BJP. "There is a dictatorship in the country. We have to end this dictatorship," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

