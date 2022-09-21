Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has welcomed the idea of contest with Shashi Tharoor for the post of Congress President saying its good for internal democracy
With more than 10 state units of the Congress party passing resolutions asking Rahul Gandhi to take back the party reins, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot seems to judge the situation accurately as he seems ready to contest for the post of Congress President. Gehlot also welcomed the idea of contesting against Congress Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor for the post.
“Contest should take place, it is good for internal democracy," Ashok Gehlot said according to news agency PTI.
Earlier, Ashok Gehlot talked about trying to persuade Rahul Gandhi one last time to take the Presidential post. Rahul Gandhi is currently on the nationwide ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and is currently in Madavana where he paid floral tributes to social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.
One more Congress stalwarts from Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot joined Rahul Gandhi today in the foot march which will go all the way from Kerala to Kashmir.
Ashok Gehlot also affirmed that he will abide by the wish of party workers on the issue of contesting presidential polls. He also informed that he will file his nomination if the party wishes so and will fulfill any responsibility given to him.
"The party and high command have given me everything. I have been on posts for 40-50 years. For me no post is important, I will fulfill any responsibility given to me by the party," he said to the news agency PTI.
However, he will still visit Kochi to meet Rahul Gandhi and make one last effort to convince him to take the post of party's President.
Permission of Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi is not required to contest
Congress Party also cleared on Wednesday that permission of Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi is not required to contest the presidential polls of the party.
“Anybody is free and welcome to contest in the election if they have the backing of 10 PCC delegates and no one requires the permission of Congress president or Rahul Gandhi to file nomination," said Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh.
"The elections will be fair and transparent. No other political party in the country holds elections to select their party chief," he added.
He also invoked the "view" of legendary Congress leader and former party President K Kamaraj, who used to "talk to everybody and find a suitable consensus choice" for leading the party. "If consensus is not possible, then elections are desirable. We are not running away from holding elections," he said.