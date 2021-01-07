Good sign that PM Modi distanced himself from Trump: Tharoor on DC violence

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expressing concern over the Capitol Hill violence, saying it is a 'good sign' that Centre has distanced itself from the Donald Trump administration, adding that New Delhi will have to work with the new Biden administration to "strengthen democracy around the world".

"I don't believe it should have any implication for our bilateral relations with the US but it's a sobering reminder. Prime Minister expressing concern was a good sign, it showed that he and government are distancing themselves from those who believe 'iss baar bhi Trump sarkar'," Shashi Tharoor told ANI.

As US Congress formally certified Joe Biden as the next US president on Thursday, Congress MP added that "I think Delhi will have to work with the new Biden administration as it heals its own country and works with other democracies to strengthen democracy around the world, including in the USA."

This comes after Prime Minister Modi had condemned the violent protests that unfolded at the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday.

"Distressed to see news about the rioting and violence in Washington DC. An orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests," PM Modi tweeted.

Taking a shot at the experts who speak with "smugness" about the US being the oldest democracy, Tharoor said, "To my mind its quite startling to release, how must democracy depends on the good faith of its custodians. How democratic institutions appear to be very fragile even in societies that are called mature democracies."

Over the report that the Indian flag was waived during the Capitol Hill violence, Tharoor said, "The shocking picture of somebody holding the Indian tricolour among the capital demonstrators in Washington. ...This is unfortunate that people are willing to wave the flag as an instrument or as a weapon rather than a batch of pride."

On January 6, the protest turned violent with demonstrators storming the Capitol building when the joint session of Congress convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. Multiple officers were injured in the scuffle.

