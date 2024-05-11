Government committed to developing skills among youth: Nirmala Sitharama
Nirmala Sitharaman assurances about skill development come in the backdrop of the shift taking place in the industry on account of automation and technology, which is transforming the nature of work.
The government is committed to developing varied skill sets among the youth in order to not only help them get ample employment opportunities but also create employment opportunities for others, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told students on Saturday.