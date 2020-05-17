NEW DELHI: Facing criticism from opposition parties, especially the Congress, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had appealed that there should no politics over the issue of migrant labourers. The development led to a fresh war of words between the union government and the Congress party on Sunday over treatment to migrant labourers.

The union government is under tremendous pressure from most of the opposition states as they have been demanding funds to deal with migrant labourers returning home. The Union government has asked the states for cooperation to resolve the crisis migrants face.

"I want to tell the Opposition party that on the issue to migrants we all must work together. We are working with all states on this issue. With folded hands, I ask Sonia Gandhi ji that we must speak and deal with our migrants more responsibly," said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Her comments came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday interacted with a group of migrant labourers in the national capital, asking the problems they face as they walk home amid the pandemic-induced lockdown. Sitharaman said the time was not for 'political drama' and the party should instead focus on aiding migrants in states ruled by Congress.

"Empathy and solidarity should not be made fun of. Rahul Gandhi is a leader, a parliamentarian and as an Indian citizen it is his right to express his views and engage. The finance minister should maintain dignity of the position," senior Congress leader and former union minister Anand Sharma said in a press conference soon after Sitharaman's briefing.

Sharma added that Congress president Sonia Gandhi was constantly in touch with chief ministers of party-ruled states which were doing all they could to take care of concerns of migrant labourers.

