The Law Ministry on Saturday issued a notification on the ‘One Nation One Election’ committee. The committee has former President of India Ram Nath Kovind as chairman and seven other members which includes Home Minister Amit Shah, Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ghulam Nabi Azad, NK Singh, Subhash C. Kashyap, Harish Salve and Sanjay Kothari. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “Right now, a committee has been constituted. A report from the committee will come out which will be discussed. The Parliament is mature, and discussions will take place, there is no need to get nervous. India is called the mother of democracy, there is always an evolution. I will discuss the agenda of the Special session of Parliament."

BJP welcomed the move and said that it is the necessity of the day adding that the money spent on elections and that money can be used for welfare schemes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is a praiseworthy effort. On behalf of the people of UP, I express gratitude towards the PM for this. 'One nation, one election' is the necessity of the day. During the process of elections, development works or new policies get hindered. It is required that we conduct Lok Sabha, Assembly and all other elections together. I welcome this step," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

*With Agency Inputs