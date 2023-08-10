Government defeats no-confidence motion in a voice vote4 min read 10 Aug 2023, 08:09 PM IST
The motion was defeated in a voice vote called by the speaker of the lower house, television images showed, shortly after opposition MPs including Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi walked out of the chamber.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead NDA government on Thursday defeated a no-confidence motion in parliament after a fiery speech by the premier at the climax of a three-day debate.
