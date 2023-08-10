Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead NDA government on Thursday defeated a no-confidence motion in parliament after a fiery speech by the premier at the climax of a three-day debate.

The motion was defeated in a voice vote called by the speaker of the lower house, television images showed, shortly after opposition MPs including Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi walked out of the chamber.

Replying to the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “the people of country have repeatedly reposed trust in our govt, want to thank them all."

The prime minister Modi said, “No-confidence motion always lucky for us; this one also will ensure we will return with record-breaking mandate."

“There was need for discussion on important bills aimed at welfare of people, but opposition was interested in politicking", the prime minister said. For opposition, party is above country; they have more interest in hunger for power than hunger of people, the prime minister added.

Taking a dig on Congress, the prime minister said the tallest leader in Oppn ranks not in list of speakers; it was Amit Shah's magnanimity that he promised time to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. He further said’ “I don't know what was compulsion of Congress for sidelining Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, maybe call was made from Kolkata."

The prime minister said, “We have given a scam-free government to the youth of India, we have given them courage and opportunity to fly high in open sky." Our only resolution and goal should be development of country.

PM Modi says poverty going down in India, cites NITI Aayog and IMF data to state that country has almost got rid of extreme poverty. He said, “ According to Niti Aayog report, 13.5 crore people have overcome poverty in the last five years in India. IMF writes in its working paper that India has nearly ended extreme poverty." As per UNICEF, 'Swachh Bharat' helps poor people save up to ₹50,000 every year," says PM Modi in reply to no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha.

We gave a scam-free govt to youth, gave them opportunity to fly high; we also restored pride of country and took it to new heights, Modi said but “some trying to tarnish our image on global stage, but world knows the truth and won't be misled."

PM Modi takes a swipe at opposition in Lok Sabha and said “Opposition people have a secret blessing and that is good will happen with those for whom they wish bad,"

"They ruined HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited). They tried to incite the workers and spread negativity. But now HAL is flourishing. It has recorded its highest ever revenue. HAL has now become the pride of country."

The prime minister said, "Few days back, I had said that India will become world's third largest economy in our government's third term. A responsible opposition would have asked our plan for it, or would have given us some suggestions. However, they say that this would eventually happen without any efforts."

The prime minister said, "Opposition has betrayed the people of India. They have proved that their organisation is more important for them than the country," he added “the People of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, UP, Gujarat, Bihar, Tripura, Odisha have been declaring no-confidence in Congress for years.

Speaking on Manipur, the prime minister said "Serious crime against women took place in Manipur and it is unforgivable. The central and state governments are making all possible efforts to ensure strictest punishment to those guilty. I want to assure people of the country that peace will be restored and Manipur will move ahead with new self-confidence. I urge people of Manipur and I want to tell the women of Manipur that the country stands with them. We will find a solution to this challenge together and once again peace will be restored there."

Targeting the Congress, the prime minister said, "You (Congress) have never tried to understand the emotions of Northeast. I have visited (Northeast) 50 times. This is not just a data, this is dedication towards Northeast."

PM Modi further said "I want to say this with absolute seriousness that the Congress is the mother of all issues of Northeast. People of Northeast are not responsible for it, it is their (Congress') politics."

"These people (opposition) are those who broke Vande Mataram song into pieces. They are those who promote gangs who raise 'Bharat tere tukde honge' slogans. They are helping those who say that if we demolish the small corridor near Siliguru, then Northeast will be separated."

The prime minister Modi said "We had asked them (opposition) to come for a discussion on Manipur. The Home Minister had written a letter, asking them to hold a discussion on Manipur. But they didn't have the courage and intention. There was an intention to send a message of peace to the people of Manipur in Amit Shah's message (Lok Sabha speech). "

"Efforts are underway by Centre, state government to punish the accused in Manipur. I want to assure the people of the country that there will be peace in Manipur in the near future," the prime minister added.

Taking a dig at new opposition alliance, the prime minister said, “This is not INDIA alliance, this is 'ghamandiya' alliance and everyone wants to become the broom in its procession. Everyone wants to become the prime minister."

"This 'Ghamandiya' alliance promotes dynastic politics, which our great freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, had always opposed. Congress loves 'parivarvaad' and ‘darbarvaad", PM Modi said.

"Ghamandiya alliance is a guarantee for policy paralysis, 'parivarvaad', instability, corruption, appeasement and taking India backward by two centuries," PM Modi added.

