Government defeats no-confidence motion in a voice vote

Speaking on Manipur, the prime minister said "Serious crime against women took place in Manipur and it is unforgivable. The central and state governments are making all possible efforts to ensure strictest punishment to those guilty. I want to assure people of the country that peace will be restored and Manipur will move ahead with new self-confidence. I urge people of Manipur and I want to tell the women of Manipur that the country stands with them. We will find a solution to this challenge together and once again peace will be restored there."