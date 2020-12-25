Government is always ready for talks on farmers' issues: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached out to farmers again, assuring them that his government was always willing to engage in dialogue with them to resolve issues. In a sharp attack on the Opposition, Modi said lies and misinformation were being spread about the recent farm laws by those who prioritise political interests over the welfare of farmers.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against some farm laws for nearly a month now at various border points of the national capital. Several rounds of talks with government notwithstanding, the impasse has continued.

“Talks must happen. We believe in democratic values and we are dedicated to the welfare of farmers which is the reason that the government is ready for talks at any time on issues related to farmers. We are approaching this with an open heart to arrive at a solution," Modi said in a virtual address during an event on Friday to release the next instalment of benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).

On Friday, the Centre transferred more than ₹18,000 crore to over 9 crore beneficiary farmer families under the PM Kisan scheme. Modi also interacted with farmers from six states who shared their experiences of farm related schemes run by the centre and views over the new farm laws.

Under the scheme, a financial benefit of ₹6,000 per annum is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers, payable in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 each every four months.

Modi, in his address, accused the Opposition of double speak on farm issues, keeping only political benefits in mind.

His most stinging criticism was reserved for Trinamool Congress party, which is in power under chief minister Mamata Banerjee in poll-bound West Bengal, accusing it of not allowing the implementation of PM KISAN scheme in the state for political reasons. Modi said had the scheme been allowed in the state, more than 70 lakh farmers could have benefitted.

“West Bengal government in its own state gauges political benefits before implementing schemes. Then in Punjab, they join those whom they oppose in their own state. The entire country is watching all this. Those in the Opposition are doing event management to push through their politics. We are witness an ugly example of politics of selfishness in this country," he added.

The prime minister also highlighted steps taken by the Centre for improving the lives of farmers, such as the PM Kisan scheme.

