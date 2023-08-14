Government making all efforts to modernise the armed forces: Rajnath Singh

Government making all efforts to modernise the armed forces: Rajnath Singh3 min read 14 Aug 2023, 08:04 PM IST
The defence minister said that today the armed forces are being trained with simulators and other modern techniques, and their capabilities are being enhanced through several exercises with friendly countries across the globe
New Delhi: The government is making all efforts to modernise the armed forces with state-of-the-art weaponry and the best training, to protect the country from all future challenges, said defence minister Rajnath Singh during his message to soldiers through Akashvani on the eve of the 77th Independence Day.