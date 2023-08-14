Government making all efforts to modernise the armed forces: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: The government is making all efforts to modernise the armed forces with state-of-the-art weaponry and the best training, to protect the country from all future challenges, said defence minister Rajnath Singh during his message to soldiers through Akashvani on the eve of the 77th Independence Day.

“The armed forces can give their best only when they are provided with the best equipment and training. These steps boost the morale of the soldiers, help them overcome challenges and emerge victorious," he said.

Rajnath Singh said that today the armed forces are being trained with simulators and other modern techniques, and their capabilities are being enhanced through several exercises with friendly countries across the globe. Training in niche systems, newly developing technologies and changing concepts of warfare are what’s needed. For this, necessary steps are being taken to train a large number of personnel within the country as well as abroad, wherever the best training is available.

Highlighting various welfare measures taken for veterans in recent years, the minister said special attention is being paid to ensure a dignified life for the soldiers not only during service but even after retirement. “Taking care of those who care for us by risking their lives is our responsibility. The government has taken several measures in the last nine years to empower the soldiers after their retirement," he added.

Rajnath Singh pointed out that the long-pending demand of the armed forces for the One Rank One Pension scheme was fulfilled by the government as soon as it came to power in 2014. “The scheme has been revised this year and an amount of ₹8,413 crore has been paid to more than 17 lakh pensioners," he said.

On the growing role of women in the armed forces, the minister said several concrete steps have been taken to make the military an equitable and a better working place for women.

“The Indian Army has inducted women officers into the Artillery Regiment for the first time this year. The commissioning of women officers in the Artillery Regiment is a great testimony to the steps being taken by our government towards gender equality in the Army. Our government has taken a historic step to get the talented daughters of the country admitted to Sainik Schools. Today, more than 1,600 girls are obtaining education in various Sainik Schools nationwide. This would further increase the participation of brave daughters in the defence of the nation and they would achieve greater heights in the times to come," he added.

Highlighting the role of soldiers in maintaining the sovereignty and independence of India, Rajnath Singh said, the nation stands with its gallant soldiers who protect the borders by putting their lives at stake, without bothering for their comforts and facilities. He stated that India has always been a peace-loving nation, but that does not mean that it would spare those who cast an evil eye.

“We not only seek peace but also express our commitment to peace through our actions. But at the same time, we are also very clear that if anyone dares to look at us with ill intention or hostility, our forces will give a befitting reply," he added.

Rajnath Singh further said that countries across the world have faith in the valour of Indian soldiers, which is the reason India is among the top nations which contribute to United Nations Peacekeeping missions by sending its troops.

“The soldiers of the Indian Army have worked in the toughest of conditions in challenging areas and have made the supreme sacrifice to protect humanity. It is [because of] your exemplary professionalism, humanitarian approach and courage that you are in utmost demand for serving in any peacekeeping mission in UNO," he told the soldiers.

Mentioning the National War Memorial built by the government in New Delhi, Rajnath Singh termed it as the nation’s tribute to the bravehearts who served the nation till their last breath.

Expressing gratitude to the soldiers, he said, “On this occasion of 77th Independence Day, whether you are standing on the snowy peaks of Kargil where there is lack of oxygen to breathe, whether you are in a submarine in the deep sea, whether you are standing in the hot desert of Thar, or whether you are standing in the middle of evergreen forests in the north-east of India, wherever you are, I want to say that you all reside in the hearts of 140 crore Indians."