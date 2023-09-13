Breaking News
Government releases agenda of Parliament's Special Session starting from 18 September1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 09:14 PM IST
A discussion on ‘Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings’ will be held in Lok Sabha on 18th September, the first day of Parliament special session, as per Parliamentary Bulletin
Govt lists bill on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner, other election commissioners for Parliament session beginning Sep 18: Bulletin
