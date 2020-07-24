Governor under pressure, not calling assembly session: Ashok Gehlot

NEW DELHI : Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday trained his guns against Governor Kalraj Mishra accusing the latter of being ‘under pressure’ and not agreeing to requests of calling a session of the legislative assembly. The chief minister's remarks came just ahead of his meeting with the governor to put a formal request.

The Rajasthan High Court today ordered maintaining status quo to defer disqualification notices issued by the assembly speaker to Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs. The order comes after the high court agreed to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's plea to make Centre a party in the case, a likely boost to his faction which was demanding it.

“This is a simple process where the Governor agrees to call us. It is beyond our understanding why he is not agreeing. We believe due to pressure from above and under duress, he is not agreeing to call an assembly session. We are really saddened by this," Gehlot told reporters in Jaipur ahead of meeting the Governor.

“On one hand everyone has been saying why we are not taking a floor test, call a session. But today when we are ready to call a session…we request and urge him to give his decision soon as we want to begin the assembly session on Monday and everything will become clear," he said adding that his government had a clear mandate. He also said if “people of the state" came to the Governor’s House in protest then it would not be his responsibility.

In a significant claim, he also added that some of the MLAs, from Pilot’s faction currently stationed at a resort in Haryana, are also willing to return to the Congress’ fold under Gehlot. The expected visit of Gehlot and his MLAs is also being seen as a show of strength to position him as having a mandate.

Power tussle between Gehlot and Pilot, whose faction has claimed support of 18 MLAs, has put a shadow of threat on the state government’s stability. The feud has reached the courts which will take a call on claims by both the sides.

