Congress President Sonia Gandhi today wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which the Congress leader has raised concern over the rising price of petrol and diesel in the country.

The leader in the letter wrote that the price are at 'historic and unsustainable' high.

Sonia Gandhi wrote," As GDP 'nosedives' and fuel prices rise unchecked, govt continues to blame previous regimes for its economic 'mismanagement," "Rollback fuel price increases and pass on benefit to our middle and salaried classes, farmers, poor," she further added.

Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi over rising fuel prices. "I urge you to roll back these increases and pass on the benefit to our middle & salaried class, our farmers & poor and our fellow citizens," she writes. pic.twitter.com/Mtbtg5sHwZ — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021

"I write to you to convey every citizen's anguish and deep distress regarding the spiralling fuel and gas prices. On one hand, India is witnessing systematic erosion of jobs, wages and household income. The middle class and those at the margins of our society are struggling. These challenges have been compounded by runaway inflation and an unprecedented rise in price of almost all household items and essential commodities," the Congress chief said.

"Sadly, in these distressing times, the government has chosen to profiteer off people’s misery and suffering," Sonia Gandhi said.

"What baffles most citizens, is that these prices have been increased despite moderate prices of international crude oil. To put it in context, the crude oil price is nearly half of what it was during the UPA government's tenure. Therefore, your government's act of raising prices (continuously for 12 days till February 20th) is little less than a brazen act of profiteering," she said.

What is equally distressing is that despite being in power for almost seven years now, the government continues to blame previous regimes for its own economic mismanagement, she said in her letter to Modi.

To set the record straight, domestic crude oil production has fallen to an 18-year low in 2020, Gandhi said.

Governments are elected to ease the burden of people and at the very least, not work directly contrary to their interests, the Congress chief said.

"I urge you to roll back these increases and pass on the benefit to our middle and salaried class, our farmers and poor and our fellow citizens. It is they who are battling an unprecedented economic slowdown, widespread unemployment, wage reductions and job losses, high prices and erosion of income," she said.

"I hope you will agree that it is time for your government to focus on solutions instead of looking for excuses. India deserves better," Gandhi said.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the BJP government should name the day petrol and diesel prices do not rise as "achha din" as all other days are "expensive" "The BJP government should rename that day of the week as 'achha din' when diesel and petrol do not increase. Because, due to rising inflation, the rest of the days are 'expensive days' for common people," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

In 12 days, retail petrol prices have risen by ₹3.63 a litre, a record since the pricing was deregulated in 2010, and diesel rates have gone up by ₹3.84.

Petrol price has already surged past the ₹100-mark in some places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which levy the highest VAT on the fuel. On Saturday, petrol price touched an all-time high of ₹97 per litre in Mumbai while diesel rate crossed ₹88-mark.

