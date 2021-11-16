Govt doubles Nov tax devolution amount

Sitharaman said that while the Centre has paid GST compensation for the entire fiscal year 2022 to states by early November, some chief ministers said that for increasing capital expenditure, it would really be helpful to get part of the tax devolution for the current financial year in advance. “I have directed the finance secretary who is also taking care of expenditure to do this immediately so that this being an exceptional year, states will not be short of money in their hands when all of us are pushing for infrastructure expenditure to be taken up by them. I have suggested to the finance secretary that on 22 November, instead of the normal monthly instalment of devolution amount, which is a total of ₹47,541 crore, a total of ₹95,082 crore be given to the states," Sitharaman said.