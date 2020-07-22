Govt faces pushback from allies, opposition as farm ordinance gets notified

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing pressure from its alliance members, opposition parties as well as protests by farmer organisations against the recently notified farm ordinances, which triggered the apprehension that it may lead to discontinuation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The Union government recently notified the two farm ordinances which seeks to push the ‘One Nation One Agriculture Market’ concept.

Leading the charges against the decision of the Union government is alliance member Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) that has categorically stated that the party wants the decision to be reviewed and would also raise the issue in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament which is expected to take place in third week of August.

Apart from the immediate intervention by the Union government, senior leadership of SAD is of the opinion that the agriculture minister along with senior representatives of the Union government should immediately hold a dialogue with farmers in Punjab and Haryana, where farmer organisations have staged protests, to assure them that there would be no change in MSP.

“We want farmers to get MSP and there should be no change in it. SAD is primarily a party of farmers and we cannot ignore the concerns of farmers that are being raised in Punjab. It is the responsibility of the party and its leadership to guard and protect the interest of farmers," said a senior leader of SAD in the know of development.

Senior leaders of SAD, including former chief minister of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal, have personally intervened and held at least two rounds of discussion with farmers and farmer organisations that have opposed changes in MSP. The senior leaders of SAD have also told farmer organisations that the party will act as an intermediary between farmers and Union government and help get clarifications on the issues being raised by them.

“Had positive discussion on central Agricultural Ordinance with reps of farmer orgs & assured them SAD will never allow MSP on foodgrains to be disbanded. Also asked them to list any clarifications needed from centre so they could be taken up with the union Agriculture Minister," tweeted Badal on Tuesday after meeting a group of farmers.

The Union Agriculture Ministry on Monday notified the two farm ordinances - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance. Both the ordinances were cleared by the Union cabinet last month. The government feels the changes will help promote freedom to produce, hold, move, distribute and supply and attract the private sector, as well as foreign direct investment, in agriculture.

Apart from allies, opposition ruled states, particularly under Congress party, have been vocal against the ordinances. Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his party colleague and Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel have both written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to roll back the farm ordinances.

“At a time when the economy has slowed down particularly on the back of nearly three month long national lockdown, the move is not in the interest of the farmers. The changes were brought through ordinances and neither political parties nor states were consulted on it. We are looking to raise the issue in next session of Parliament as the government needs to respond to farmers who are protesting right now," a senior Congress leader from Punjab said requesting anonymity.

