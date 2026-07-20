Govt has reached out first time since protest began, says CJP ahead of Parliament march – 'Ball is in their court'

The Cockroach Janta Party has said that the the government has reached out to them for the first time in about a month since the protest began at Jantar Mantar.

Saurav Das, Chief Spokesperson, Cockroach Janta Party confirmed but said the government has come very late. “But we have opened our hearts and said that we are willing to talk to them. There has been no clarity from their side as of now. The ball is in their court,” Das told reporters ahead of the scheduled protest march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament.

Delhi Police have converted several entry points into high-security zones with multi-layered barricades, enhanced surveillance, anti-sabotage checks and round-the-clock patrolling in New Delhi, Central Delhi and parts of North Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's march to Parliament today, news agency PTI said citing sources. At least five metro stations in the high-security area have ben shut for now.

Hundreds of CJP supporters gathered in the capital New Delhi on Mondayto march on parliament, seeking the resignation of the education minister despite police denying permission for the protest. The protest was scheduled to begin at 9 am but could not start as CJP leaders were in consultation with Delhi police

Delhi Police have reiterated hat the march would not be permitted, calling the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar "illegal" and warning of action if demonstrators attempt to proceed towardsParliament.

'A peaceful march will happen very soon. Peaceful protesters have been gathered here for the past 30 days, and we have shown how to carry out a peaceful protest and put our points forward," Das said.

Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike since last month, was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital by cops on Saturday, July 18. The CJP-led protest further intensified after this as founder Abhijeet Dipke also began an indefinite fast.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk sets 3 conditions to end fast ahead of CJP march to Parliament

“Sonam ji, so far he is stable, and he is continuing his hunger strike. He has sent his very best wishes to the young protesters of this country who have finally awakened to this very difficult, very dead system that does not listen to them at all,” Das said.

The CJP initially drew support largely online, amassing 22 million followers on Instagram within days before broadening its appeal and drawing the support of some opposition parties.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipkeand his supporters began a sit-in last month seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on 20 June. The CJP was joined by Wangchuk on June 28 who launched an indefinite hunger strike at the site.

The ball is in their court.

In a handwritten note from hospital posted on his X account on Monday, Wangchuk said he would end his fast if the government takes accountability for recent failures in the education system and for paper leaks, or if CJP protesters are allowed to reach parliament and lawmakers assure them that the issues would be taken up in the chambers.