NEW DELHI : A new political flashpoint is set to emerge between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, with the Centre forming an inter-ministerial panel to coordinate a probe into alleged violations of three organizations associated with the Gandhi family.

The committee will look into alleged violations of various legal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Income Tax Act, and the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT), and the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust (IGMT), the Union home ministry said in a tweet on Wednesday. “The special director of the enforcement directorate (ED) will head the committee," it added.

The move is set to fuel tensions between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government and the main Opposition.

The donation pattern of RGF has been under the political spotlight for nearly a fortnight now. BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda had on 25 June alleged in a virtual rally that RGF had accepted a donation of $300,000 from China during 2005-06.

On Wednesday, Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala hit back at the government. “The Indian National Congress and its leadership will not be intimidated by the cowardly acts and blind witch-hunt by a panicked Modi government. The humanitarian work and distinguished service provided by these charitable organizations has always stood out and will withstand any vengeful and roving enquiry."

The investigation comes against the backdrop of the ongoing border troubles with China, on which the BJP and the Congress have accused each other of dereliction of duty. The BJP has alleged that different organizations associated with the Gandhi family and the Congress had accepted donations from China, while the main Opposition party has repeatedly questioned the Union government’s handling of the border dispute.

The investigation by the ED is likely to worsen the political war of words between the Union government and the Congress party as the committee will investigate institutions directly associated with the Gandhi family.

“Mr Modi believes the world is like him. He thinks everyone has a price or can be intimidated. He will never understand that those who fight for the truth have no price and cannot be intimidated," former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in a Twitter post on Wednesday, without making any reference to the development.

Senior BJP leaders said the Congress was an apt example of how an opposition party can behave irresponsibly, and it should have learnt from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) and BJP as to how an opposition party should behave.

“Instead of participating in the service of the poor and raising questions in a responsible way, they are doing a lot of disservice to the nation. During 1948, 1962, 1965, 1971 wars, we had behaved as the Opposition, and not as the enemy of the government," BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao said.

Gireesh Chandra Prasad contributed to this story.

anuja@livemint.com

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via