Govt should engage in dialogue with all political parties: Opposition

The meeting, which was held online video conferencing on Friday afternoon, was however given a miss by two key opposition party leaders from Uttar Pradesh – Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. When asked about their absence, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the focus right now should be on troubles being faced by migrants and those affected. He added that the reason for absence of such leaders should be answered by them as to whether they agree with demands made on Friday or not.