Govt tables Vande Mataram Bill in Rajya Sabha amid Oppn sloganeering: What does it propose?

Union Government introduced on Friday the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in Rajya Sabha amid sloganeering from the Opposition. The bill in the Rajya Sabha aims to make any obstruction or insult to the national song 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence

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The bill will amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which makes desecration of or disrespect toward the country's national symbols – including the national flag, the Constitution, and the national anthem – a criminal offence, carrying a punishment of up to three years’ imprisonment.

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Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Friday tabled the bill, also known as the Vande Mataram Bill, in the Rajya Sabha on behalf of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak issue.

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The proposed legislation seeks to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and aims to accord the singing of Vande Mataram the same legal protection currently granted to the National Anthem.

CPI opposes Vande Mataram Bill CPI MPs P Sandosh Kumar and John Brittas opposed the introduction of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Kumar, while speaking against the Bill, said that he respected Vande Mataram but opposed the proposed legislation, alleging that it sought to create a division between Rabindranath Tagore and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

The Chair asked Kumar to confine his remarks to the Bill and avoid raising unrelated issues. Kumar also alleged that the legislation was being brought to divert attention from the ongoing students' agitation.

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INDIA bloc opposes introduction of the Bill Opposition MPs also opposed the introduction of the Bill, calling it an attempt to "manufacture patriotism" and divert attention from the controversy surrounding the NEET paper leak and their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Following the introduction of the Bill amid Opposition sloganeering, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11 am on Monday.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned earlier amid protests and resumed at 2 pm, with Opposition members continuing their agitation over the NEET issue.

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The development comes amid continued disruptions in both Houses of Parliament over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak row, with the Opposition demanding Pradhan's resignation and a detailed discussion on the issue.

In the Lok Sabha, proceedings were also disrupted as Opposition members entered the Well of the House despite repeated appeals from the Chair.

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Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready for a discussion on NEET and appealed to the Opposition not to impose conditions.

"I have requested KC Venugopal ji once again today, when we are all of the opinion that there should be a discussion on NEET. The PM has assured the nation. Sonam Wangchuk has broken his hunger strike and demanded a discussion. If we do not hold a discussion, it will not send the right message to the country," Rijiju said.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that strict legislation would be brought against examination paper leaks.

Despite the government's appeal, Opposition MPs continued their protest, following which Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 11 am on Monday.

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The Opposition has been demanding Pradhan's resignation and a detailed discussion on alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination. The protests have continued for the fifth consecutive day of the Monsoon Session.

Allegations that this legislation seeks to create a division between Rabindranath Tagore and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay are unfounded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced that the Union Cabinet would consider a draft Bill providing for fast-track courts and stringent punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks.

(With ANI inputs)