Govt might bar drugmakers’ freebies to doctors3 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 12:20 AM IST
Centre working on defining what is acceptable as a gift from pharma firms
Centre working on defining what is acceptable as a gift from pharma firms
NEW DELHI : The government is tightening rules to bar drugmakers from offering expensive goodies to doctors, from all-expense-paid trips to conferences to watches, to encourage them to prescribe certain drugs, two government officials familiar with the development said.