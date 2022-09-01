Govt might bar drugmakers’ freebies to doctors

A uniform code of conduct for pharma companies on gifts to promote any drug is already in place but not enforced strictly. “Since 2015, we have Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) to prevent pharmaceutical companies from unethical marketing practices. However, for medical professionals, we have the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002, which provides for a code of conduct for doctors in their relationship with pharmaceutical companies. Besides, the National Medical Council issued guidelines bar registered doctors and their families not to receive gifts, travel facilities, hospitality, cash or monetary grants, etc., from pharmaceutical companies. However, the level of deterrence seems to be very poor," the official said.