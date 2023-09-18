Govt to drop discussion on EC appointment bill in special parliament session: Report2 min read 18 Sep 2023, 09:20 PM IST
PM Modi chaired a union cabinet meeting amid speculations of ‘historic decisions’ being taken. However, the CEC Bill may not be passed in special parliament session.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a union cabinet meeting amid the ongoing 5-day special parliament session. While the agenda of the union cabinet meeting was not announced, speculations are rife that "historic decisions" will be taken, in reference to PM Modi's earlier comment.