Govt to help migrants in coming back when industrial activities resume: Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Govt to help migrants in coming back when industrial activities resume: Nirmala Sitharaman

1 min read . 08:30 PM IST ANI

  • Nirmala Sitharaman said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat is aimed at making Indian globally competitive
  • Sitharaman said a lot of companies have had queries from the workers to check if the lockdown is going to be lifted soon and when the production is likely to commence

NEW DELHI : As industrial and economic activities resume with easing of restrictions amid the Covid-19 countrywide lockdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that the government will make plans for migrant workers to return back to cities and towns.

"We will have to see how best we are going to work this out with the companies and also with migrants who may want to return," she said in an interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash. "So there is a lot of work to be done by the Centre, the states and companies."

Sitharaman said a lot of companies have had queries from the workers to check if the lockdown is going to be lifted soon and when the production is likely to commence.

The Finance Minister said the government's 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package to absorb the negative impact of coronavirus crisis will have a great multiplier effect.

At the same time, she said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat is aimed at making Indian globally competitive.

