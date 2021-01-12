Govt will administer COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to people: Pondy CM

The CM said he has appealed to the Prime Minister that the vaccine vials for Mahe and Yanam be distributed from neighbouring Kozhikode in Kerala (for Mahe) and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh (for Yanam). Transporting the vaccines from Puducherry, as soon as it made available by the Centre, to these distant pockets would be practically impossible, particularly in maintaining them in cold storage,he said. Narayanasamy said he had requested prime minister Narendra Modi at the video conference with Chief Ministers on Monday that political leaders, ministers and those in public life also be brought under the first phase for inoculation as it would set an example and give people the confidence in the vaccines.