Govt's first reaction to Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike: 'Assistance based on doctor report can be given'

The Delhi High Court on 16 July directed authorities to monitor daily the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar in the national capital over alleged irregularities in the NEET exam, and extend medical aid if his condition deteriorates.

Asserting that a citizen's life was precious and all medical efforts ought to be made by authorities to save it, a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said Wangchuk's condition should be regularly checked by government doctors.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre as well as the Delhi government, submitted that life of every individual was precious and there was no objection to undertaking Wangchuk's regular medical checkup. Wangchuk has been on hunger strike since June 28.

"We observe that life of any citizen is precious and all medical efforts ought to be made by government authorities to save the same," the court said.

Govt's first reaction Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, assured the Court that Wangchuk's health was being regularly monitored by government doctors and medical experts, legal news agency Live Law reported.

“Whatever medical assistance is required based on doctor report can be given,” Mehta, the government's counsel, said.

These assurances to the court are perhaps Union government's first reaction amid calls for Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. Several Opposition leaders, celebrities and influencers have so far voiced support for Wangchuk and have urged dialogue by the government.

During the hearing, the court asked SG Mehta if there was a mechanism to check the fasting activist's health condition and if the authorities had such reports. SG Mehta responded that a health checkup was done on a daily basis and Wangchuk and others were informed of his parameters.

"Whenever he has permitted government doctor to do that, I think we would be having (the reports). Sometimes private doctor also comes to check," Mehta said,

Govt doctors to examine Wangchuk The court, however, said it wanted government doctors to examine Wangchuk and intervene when necessary.

"We are not on private doctors. We would like this person to be regularly medically checked up by government doctors and intervene depending on the report. If medical intervention of any kind is required, please intervene. Life is precious," the court observed.

The Cockroach Janta Party has been holding a protest for over 25 days demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Sonam's weight had dropped to 56.65 kg Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite fast since then. Dr Satish Lamba, senior general physician monitoring Wangchuk's health, said on Thursday that the activist's weight had dropped to 56.65 kg, a decline of 500 grams in the last 24 hours and over 9 kg since he began his hunger strike. His blood pressure was recorded at 105/61 mmHg, blood sugar level at 80 mg/dL and oxygen saturation at 97%.

Petitioner Rakesh Kumar Saini submitted that the authorities should intervene and take care of Wangchuk's deteriorating health when situation so demands.

In his PIL, Saini sought a direction to the authorities to come to Wangchuk's aid and "discuss the issue" with him. It also sought a direction to force-feed the activist.

The PIL asserted that although the government did not seem concerned, the court would not allow the state to let a citizen "voluntarily die of hunger".

If Wangchuk loses his life, it would be a matter of great shame for the country, and the least the government is expected to do is give him immediate medical attention to save his life, it added.