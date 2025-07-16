Parliament Monsoon Session: Income Tax overhaul, Anti-Doping reform & more – full list of key Bills listed by Modi Govt

Parliament Monsoon Session: The monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 21. After a break of over three and a half months, both houses of Parliament—the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha – are scheduled to convene on July 21 at 11 am.

This will be the first session of Parliament after Operation Sindoor – India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has listed eight new Bills to be introduced in this session, in addition to taking up seven pending bills that were introduced earlier.

The opposition led by the Congress party will, on the other hand, raise issues including the Pahalgam terror attack, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and rising atrocities against women in the country, during the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament.

The government's top agenda item is the Income-Tax Bill, 2025, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament on February 13 before being referred to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) led by BJP MP Baijayant “Jay” Panda.

The JPC is scheduled to adopt the draft report on Wednesday, after which the amended bill will be sent to the Union Cabinet for approval and is expected to be brought to Parliament for passage during this session.

Among the other bills listed for consideration is the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which aims to align the state GST law with the central legislation. Another key bill is the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, which seeks to promote ease of doing business and improve regulatory compliance.

Extension of President's Rule in Manipur The government has also listed a resolution for the extension of President’s Rule in Manipur, imposed on February 13, 2025. Parliament’s approval is required every six months, and President’s Rule cannot be extended beyond three years, as per constitutional provisions under Article 356(1),

Here are the details of legislative business, as prepared by PRS Legislative Research, scheduled this Monsoon Session of Parliament:

Bills listed for introduction, consideration and passing 1-The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025: To amend the Manipur Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

2-The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025: To amend certain tax laws.

3- The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025: Seeks to foster ease of doing business.

4-The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025: To add IIM Guwahati to the schedule of the Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017.

5-The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025: To provide for the declaration, preservation, and maintenance of geoheritage sites and geo-relics of national importance for research, education, awareness generation, and tourism.

6-The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025: To provide for the recovery of critical minerals, the inclusion of contiguous areas in a mining lease for mining of deep-seated minerals, and widening the scope of the National Mineral Exploration Trust.

7-The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025: To provide for the promotion of sports, sportspersons’ welfare, and ethical practices in sports; to establish standards for the governance of sports federations; and to institute measures for the resolution of sports grievances and disputes.

8-The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025: To align the definitions and provisions of the National Anti- Doping Act, 2022 with the World Anti-Doping Agency Code and international best practices, and to ensure the independence of the National Anti-Doping Appeal Panel.

Bills listed for consideration and passing 1-The Income Tax Bill, 2025: Replaces the Income Tax Act, 1961. Retains most of its provisions, including tax rates and offences. Primarily seeks to simplify the language and remove redundant provisions Introduced in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session on February 13, the bill was referred to select committee of the lower house

2-The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024: This bill reserves seats in the Goa Legislative Assembly for Scheduled Tribes. It was introduced in Lok Sabha last August

3-The Indian Ports Bill, 2025: Repeals the Indian Ports Act, 1908: This bill provides for regulation of the ports sector by creating Maritime State Development Council, State Maritime Boards, and Dispute Resolution Committee. This bill was also introduced last year.

4-The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024: Replaces the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958, modifies provisions related to the registration and ownership of ships, regulation of maritime training, seafarer welfare, and pollution control. This Bill has been pending in Lok Sabha since December 2024.

5—The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024: The Bill to regulate vessels engaged in trade within Indian coastal waters is pending in the Rajya Sabha. It was passed in theLok Sabha in April 2025.

6- The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024: Replaces the Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925, which provides for the rights and liabilities attached to goods transported by sea from Indian ports. Retains most provisions of the Act. This Bill passed in Lok Sabha in March last year is pending in Rajya Sabha.

7-The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024: Replaces the Indian Bills of Lading Act, 1856, which provides for a legal framework for issuing bills of lading, which provide conclusive evidence of goods on board. Retains most of theprovisions of the Act. This Bill was passed in Lok Sabha in March 2025 and is pending in Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from PRS Legislative Research)