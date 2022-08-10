Grand Alliance 2.0: Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM today. Top updates

Grand Alliance 2.0: Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM today. Top updates2 min read . 07:55 AM IST
- This will be the eighth time when Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar
Ending the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as Bihar's Chief Minister again today, Notably, it will be the eighth time when Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar.
In 2020, Kumar took oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for the seventh time with the support of the BJP. In the elections, NDA has secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, JD(U) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested on.
Here are the latest developments in this big story
1) "The swearing-in ceremony of Honorable Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will be held tomorrow at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan," the party said in a tweet from its official handle.
2) It is widely expected that Nitish Kumar would be the chief minister while Tejashwi Yadav would become his deputy.
3) According to reports, the new cabinet will have representatives from the RJD and Congress besides JD(U), according to sources. The Left parties are likely to give outside support to the new government "retaining their independent identity".
4) Severing ties with BJP-led NDA, Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to Bihar Governor.
5) Kumar said he submitted a list of 164 MLAs to Governor Phagu Chauhan who will decide when the oath-taking can take place.
6) The effective strength of the state Assembly is 242 and the magic figure is 122.
7) After resigning as Bihar CM, Kumar called up Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to express gratitude for their support, news agency ANI reported.
8) The BJP said Kumar had betrayed it and the people of Bihar, after having together won the last state election in 2020.
9) Opposition parties on Tuesday claimed the JD(U) breaking ranks with the BJP is an indication of the change in Indian politics, asserting that their vision to fight the saffron party and its "politics of intimidation" has gained momentum.
10) Meanwhile, LJP leader Chirag Paswan accused Nitish Kumar of "insulting" the people's mandate once again and demanded the imposition of President's Rule in the state followed by fresh elections. Paswan also came out in support of the BJP and said the saffron party had accepted everything that Kumar wanted as chief minister and even compromised on its own policies.
