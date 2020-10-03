The JD(U) chief had made an abrupt exit from the Grand Alliance in 2017 which had followed Yadavs name cropping up in a money laundering case. Kumar is seeking a fourth consecutive term in the upcoming elections, having been backed by the BJPs top brass for leading the NDA at the hustings. He is, however, faced with a roadblock in form of rebellion from LJP chief Chirag Paswan. The piquant situation has also prevented the NDA from coming out with its own seat-sharing formula, though less than a week is left before filing of nominations for the first of the three phases of elections comes to a close.