Gray hair is a new power move for women at work

Women’s concerns are not unfounded, says Louise Pendry, a senior lecturer at University of Exeter in the U.K. who studies ageism at work. Children as young as three internalize negative stereotypes about age, she says, namely the idea that older people are incompetent. Women of all ages are also often thought of as less competent than men, adds Ms. Williams, the gender researcher, creating a double whammy for older women. In unpublished research, Dr. Pendry and a co-author found female participants were comfortable hiring women with gray hair, while male participants were less willing to do so.