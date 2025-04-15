’Greetings on Poila Boishakh’: PM Modi extends wishes on Bengali New Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended wishes on Bengali New Year.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “"Best wishes on Poila Boishakh! I hope all your wishes are fulfilled this year. I pray for everyone's success, happiness, prosperity and good health. Shubho Nabo Barsho!" PM Modi said.”

'Poila Boishakh' is observed by Bengalis worldwide, irrespective of geographical location, but the occasion has a special significance for Bengalis in Bangladesh and in Bengali-speaking areas of India, including West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam.

Poila Boishakh is a day of renewal, joy, and cultural pride. It brings communities together regardless of religious or regional differences and celebrates the shared heritage of the Bengali people.

The word Poila means first and Boishakh is the name of the first month in the Bengali calendar—hence, Poila Boishakh literally means the first of Boishakh.

In West Bengal, it's deeply intertwined with art, music, food, and business traditions.

How it is celebrated in West Bengal? Poila Boishakh marks the beginning of the Bengali calendar year and is observed by Bengali communities in various parts of India and abroad. The term 'Polia' means first, and 'Boishakh' is the first month of the lunisolar Bengali calendar. Today, the community celebrates the beginning of the year 1432.

According to Bengali Sakabdi, the first day of the year is considered the most auspicious.

In celebration of the 'Noboborsho' (New Year), homes are cleaned and decorated to welcome the Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. The front door is decorated with alpana, a painting made with a mixture of ground rice and flour with water.

On the New Year, people wearing new dresses go to temples to pray and get blessings from God.Traditional Bengali cuisines are also prepared at home, and restaurants, especially in Kolkata, serve authentic Bengali cuisine that offers a gastronomic delight.

Shopkeepers start the day by performing Lakshmi-Narayan and Ganesh pooja, wishing for a prosperous year ahead. They start new business account books in God's name. As a custom, priests draw a Swastik symbol with vermilion on the trader's account book to bring good fortune in business.

