Grocers push through inflation, passing higher prices to shoppers

As prices keep rising, some consumer demand is cooling and shoppers are starting to trade down. People are buying fewer items, while searching for more deals and switching to cheaper private-label brands, grocery executives said. Low- and middle-income consumers are buying more store brands, which tend to be cheaper, analysts said. U.S. grocery sales grew 6.4% in terms of dollars, while declining 4.1% in terms of units sold, for the five weeks ended April 2, according to NielsenIQ.