Gross insult to BR Ambedkar, says Congress on PM Modi’s ’communal civil code’ remarks during Independence Day speech

The Congress party's denunciation came in the wake of PM Modi saying a ‘secular civil code’ is the need of the hour as the existing set of laws was a ‘communal civil code’ and discriminatory.

Written By Gulam Jeelani (with inputs from PTI)
Updated15 Aug 2024, 02:03 PM IST
Gross insult to Ambedkar. says Congress on PM Modi's 'communal civil code' remarks during Independence Day speech
Gross insult to Ambedkar. says Congress on PM Modi’s ’communal civil code’ remarks during Independence Day speech

The Congress on Thursday took exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘communal civil code’ remark, saying it was a ‘gross insult’ to BR Ambedkar. Referring to Modi's remarks during the Independence Day speech, the Congress alleged that the PM's capacity for ‘maligning’ of history was on full display while he spoke from the Red Fort for the record 11th time.

The Congress party's reaction came soon after PM Modi pitched for a ‘secular civil code’ in the country since the existing set of laws was a ‘communal civil code’ and discriminatory.

In his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said, "A large section of the country believes, which is true also, that the civil code is actually in a way is a communal civil code. It discriminates (among people)."

"The non-biological PM's capacity for malice, mischief, and maligning of history knows no bounds. It was on full display today from the Red Fort," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said reacting to PM Modi's remarks.

Also Read | ‘I feel it’: PM Modi on crimes against women amid Kolkata rape case protests

"To say that we have had a 'communal civil code' till now is a gross insult to Dr Ambedkar, who was the greatest champion of reforms in Hindu personal laws that became a reality by the mid-1950s. These reforms had been bitterly opposed by the RSS and the Jan Sangh," Ramesh said in a post on X. Ramesh also cited para 1.15 of 21st Law Commission's 182-page Consultation Paper on Reform of Family Law in support of his argument.

"This Commission has therefore dealt with laws that are discriminatory rather than providing a uniform civil code which is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage," he said about the document released on August 31, 2018.

Also Read | Independence Day 2024 Live: PM Modi calls for ‘secular civil code’

Modi, in his remarks, said that laws which divide the country on communal lines and become a reason for inequality have no place in a modern society.

"I would say, it is the need of the hour that India should have a secular civil code. We have lived 75 years with a communal civil code. Now, we have to move towards a secular civil code. Only then would religion-based discrimination end. It would also end the disconnect the common people feel," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 02:03 PM IST
HomePoliticsNewsGross insult to BR Ambedkar, says Congress on PM Modi’s ’communal civil code’ remarks during Independence Day speech

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue