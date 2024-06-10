'Grossly incorrect': Suresh Gopi denies resigning from Modi 3.0 Council of Ministers
Kerala BJP MP and newly-elected minister Suresh Gopi said, “Under the leadership of PM Narendramodi Ji, we are committed to the development and prosperity of Kerala.”
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) first MP from Kerala Suresh Gopi denied resigning from Modi 3.0 Council of Ministers. In a post on X on Monday, the BJP MP said, “A few media platforms are spreading the incorrect news that I am going to resign from the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government. This is grossly incorrect."