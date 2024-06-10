Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) first MP from Kerala Suresh Gopi denied resigning from Modi 3.0 Council of Ministers. In a post on X on Monday, the BJP MP said, “A few media platforms are spreading the incorrect news that I am going to resign from the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government. This is grossly incorrect."

“Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji, we are committed to the development and prosperity of Kerala," Gopi said.

Earlier in the day, the Kerala unit of the Congress took a dig at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that Gopi, who took oath as a minister on Sunday, now “wants to quit because he wants to do films!"

“@BJP4India @narendramodi why this mockery of voters? Why don't you tell your MP to first decide what he wants to do in life, and most importantly, stop this show in front of the media after taking oath in the name of God and the constitution," the Congress Kerala post on Monday.

ALSO READ: Please do not confine me to...’: What Suresh Gopi, BJP’s first MP from Kerala, expects after historic Lok Sabha win

Kerala BJP president K Surendran also refuted the reports that there would be a change of guard in the party unit of the southern state. He dismissed as "fake news" the reports about actor-politician Suresh Gopi allegedly expressing displeasure over not providing him with a Cabinet or MoS (Independent) charge in the Narendra Modi-led government.

Suresh Gopi is a actor as well as a BJP MP from Thrissur. He is the first and the only BJP MP from Kerala. He won the Thrissur seat in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Suresh Gopi is among 72 Council of Minister who took oath on Sunday. He was inducted into the Union Council of Ministers in PM Modi's government and was sworn in as a Minister of State at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

